European Court request information about 23 more Armenian captives

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The European Court of Human Rights has decided to apply an interim measure with regard to 23 more Armenian citizens held in Azerbaijani captivity, lawyers Artak Zeynalyan and Siranush Sahakyan say in a press release.

The mentioned persons are: Aram Guyumjyan, Arman Ashpakhyan, Levon Mkrtchyan, Levon Hovhannisyan, Gevorg Gasparyan, Erik Gasparyan, Gevorg Manukyan, Gnel Petrosyan, Levon Tosunyan, Samvel Shukhyan, Grigor Saghatelyan, Haykaz Hovhannisyan, Karen Vardanyan, Edik Harutyunyan, Hrayr Herabyan, Hrayr Tadevosyan, Andranik Manukyan, Argam Hunanyan, David Voskanyan, Seyran Tamrazyan, Sasun Petrosyan, Gagik Mkrtchyan and Yurik Poghosyan.

The facts of capturing or arrest of the above-mentioned individuals is supported by pieces of evidence, including videos.

The European Court of Human Rights has requested documented information from the Government of Azerbaijan on the fact of their detention, their location, conditions of detention and medical care. The court set deadlines accordingly for providing the required information.

“Thus, our appeals to the European Court protect the rights of 80 captured servicemen and civilians, eighteen of them have already returned to homeland,” the lawyers say.

They pledge to spare no effort to identify all persons in captivity, restore their rights and the rights of their families.

