Eternal glory and homage to fallen heroes

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Today, on behalf of President Armen Sarkissian, tribute was paid to the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the Homeland, President’s Press Office reports.

A wreath was laid on behalf of President Sarkissian at the Yerablur Military Pantheon, on the wall commemorating the heroism of those who died for the sake of freedom and independence of the Homeland.

