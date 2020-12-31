Dendias speaks with new Albanian, Armenian counterparts

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias held a phone call with his new Albanian counterpart, Olta Xhacka, on Thursday.

During their talk, the two officials noted the willingness “to strengthen [bilateral] relations and enhance cooperation to address common challenges,” Dendias said in a post on Twitter.

The Greek minister also spoke with the new Armenian Foreign Minister, Ara Ayvazyan, with whom they discussed their countries’ close relations and recent regional developments.

