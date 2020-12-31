Armenia launches COVID ambulance service

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Ministry of Health has launched a COVID ambulance service, which can be contacted at 8033.

In order to improve the quality of the ambulance service and provide proper medical care to the population, the center’s ambulance team will work round the clock.

Citizens diagnosed with coronavirus disease, medical instructions for hospitalization can call the service.

At the moment the phone number is free for Beeline customers. Work is under way with other operators to make the phone number free of charge.

