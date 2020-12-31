Armenia, Greece keen to deepen cooperation – Public Radio of Armenia

Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a phone conversation with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on the bilateral and regional agenda. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to make efforts to expand and deepen the cooperation established between the two friendly countries on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

Ministers Aivazian and Dendias exchanged views on regional stability and security issues.

Touching upon the Turkish-Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh, Minister Aivazian hailed the principled position of Greece and the humanitarian aid provided to the people of Artsakh.

