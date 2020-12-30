RF President Vladimir Putin has Congratulated President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the New Year and Christmas

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas.

“I hope that the difficulties and worries of the passing year will remain in the past. I would like to reaffirm our commitment to the further development of the Russian-Armenian allied cooperation for the benefit of our two brotherly peoples and in the interests of strengthening peace and security in the Trans-Caucasian region.

I wish you and your nearest and dearest good health, happiness and success, and all the citizens of Armenia peace and prosperity,” said the RF President in his congratulatory message.

President Armen Sarkissian received a souvenir collection of stamps dedicated to the hero of the Soviet Union Gevorg Vardanyan, on behalf of the RF President.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency