Armenian, Russian FMs discuss issues of regional peace, stability and security

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In follow-up to the recent conversation, the Foreign Ministers exchanged views on issues of regional peace, stability and security, discussed steps aimed at maintaining the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and stabilizing the situation in Artsakh.

A number of issues on the Armenian-Russian agenda were also at the core of the conversation. In this regard, the parties highlighted the high dynamics of bilateral allied cooperation, attaching importance to furthering it the coming year.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu