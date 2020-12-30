Armenian, Azerbaijani national security chiefs discuss exchange of POWs

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On the initiative of the Director of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation Alexander Bortnikov, a trilateral meeting was held in Moscow on December 28 between the Directors of the Armenian National Security Service and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, a number of necessary issues were discussed, including the exchange of captives and the search for the missing persons.

As a result of the meeting, agreements were reached on the implementation of works in different directions.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu