Nonprofit Brings Christmas Presents to 2,000 Displaced Armenian Children

NEWPORT BEACH, CA — In an effort to bring joy and Christmas to the displaced suffering Armenian children, For The Martyrs, a 501c3 organization will bring Operation Christmas to Armenia. Operation Christmas will provide wrapped Christmas boxes that are full of gifts such as toys, dolls, clothing, and more for children so they can have a present to open on the holiday.

Due to the Azeri aggression, 75,000 Armenians are now internally displaced, 90% of them are women and children. 97% of Armenians are Christians. Many Eastern Christian Churches in the Middle East celebrate Christmas on January 6th. The For The Martyrs team will be received by His Excellency Archbishop Raphael Minassian Ordinary of the Armenian Catholics in Armenia, Georgia and Eastern Europe.

This initiative is led by the Founding President of For The Martyrs, Gia Chacon, a young Christian woman who has led multiple mission trips and efforts to help refugees across the world. She was inspired by her grandmother, Dr. Michelle Corral, who was personal friends with Mother Teresa.

About For the Martyrs

For the Martyrs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to bring awareness to the crisis of Christian persecution, advocate for religious freedom, and provide aid to suffering Christians across the globe. Founded by Gia Chacon.

About Gia Chacon

Founder of For the Martyrs, Gia Chacon is a humanitarian, speaker and Pro-Life Director of Bienvenido US. She first began her humanitarian efforts in 2017 and has traveled to Central America, East Africa, and throughout the Middle East. She has worked with the victims of hurricanes, natural disasters, hunger crisis, and refugees of war and persecution. Through working with refugees and hearing their stories, her first-hand experience in the Middle-East, as well as her extensive research of religious oppression, Gia felt called to make a larger impact for the suffering members of The Body of Christ. This led to the founding of For the Martyrs. In addition to public speaking, pro-life advocacy and religious freedom advocacy, Gia is a published writer and has been featured in articles and interviewed on TV and radio shows. To donate or learn more please visit www.forthemartyrs.com.

CONTACT: Paloma Chacon, 949-281-6259, [email protected]

