Hayastan Fund provides food and household packages to families displaced from Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

About 700 families displaced from Artsakh currently reside in more than 40 communities in Gegharkunik region.

Ahead of the New Year, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund has provided food and household packages to displaced families in 9 communities of Gavar, Martuni and Sevan.

These packages mainly include fresh meat, vegetables, fruits, desserts, juices, and basic household items.

Similar packages were also distributed to families currently residing in 34 communities of Vardenis.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu