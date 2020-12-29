France charters 5th humanitarian relief plane to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The fifth humanitarian relief plane chartered by the Government of France will head for Yerevan on January 5, 2021, Denis Djorkaeff informs on Twitter.

As part of his humanitarian action with Armenia, in cooperation with the Aznavour foundation and ourselves (Youri being a goodwill ambassador), the French government charters a 5th plane on 5/01, filled with material collected by Armenian associations of France,” Djorkaeff said.

Dans le cadre de son action humanitaire avec l'Arménie, en coopération avec la fondation Aznavour et nous même (Youri étant ambassadeur de bonne volonté), le gvt Francais affrète un 5eme avion le 5/01, rempli de matériel collecté par les associations Arméniennes de France.🇫🇷🇦🇲

