France charters 5th humanitarian relief plane to Armenia

2020-12-29

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The fifth humanitarian relief plane chartered by the Government of France will head for Yerevan on January 5, 2021, Denis Djorkaeff informs on Twitter.

As part of his humanitarian action with Armenia, in cooperation with the Aznavour foundation and ourselves (Youri being a goodwill ambassador), the French government charters a 5th plane on 5/01, filled with material collected by Armenian associations of France,” Djorkaeff said.

