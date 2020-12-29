Armenian PM discusses early parliamentary elections with the heads of parliamentary factions

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held meetings with the leaders of the parliamentary factions of the National Assembly.

The Prime Minister separately met with Lilit Makunts, leader of the My Step faction, Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the Prosperous Armenia faction, and Edmon Marukyan, leader of the Bright Armenia faction.

The issue of holding early parliamentary elections in 2021 was discussed during the meetings. The Prime Minister listened to the opinions and positions of the faction leaders.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu