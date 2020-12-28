Snap Elections Possible only after Pashinyan’s Resignation: Vazgen Manukyan

The protest actions with the demand of PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation will be held every day, united opposition candidate for PM’s post Vazgen Manukyan stated on Monday, Aysor.am reports.

”Pashinyan must step down and a transition government be formed. What takes place today is catastrophe, we keep on handing and handing over without any negotiations and documents. Until all this is stopped it is senseless to speak about snap elections,” Manukyan said.

He stressed that the snap elections will complicate the situation in the country more, the parties will start struggling.

Manukyan said Pashinyan again aims to separate the society and parties into blacks and whites.

