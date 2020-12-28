QA-124, 28 December 2020, Statement of the Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hami Aksoy in Response to a Question Regarding the Attacks Carried Out By Armenian Elements Who Refused to L

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

The attacks carried out by Armenian elements who refused to lay down their weapons and withdraw against Azerbaijani armed forces in Nagorno Karabakh are clear violations of the ceasefire regime established by the Trilateral Declaration of 9 November 2020. The earlier attacks of Armenian armed elements on 26 November, 8 and 11 December, as well as the latest on 27 December caused military and civilian casualties and injuries. As a signatory of the Trilateral Declaration, Armenia bears the primary responsibility for the withdrawal of Armenian armed groups and adherence to the ceasefire. Using its right of self-defence, the Azerbaijani side gave the necessary response to the said provocations by these Armenian armed elements. Armenia has to accept the facts on the ground and fulfil the commitments that it has undertaken with the Trilateral Declaration in order to become one of the stakeholders of the lasting peace that is trying to be established in the region. We wish Allah’s mercy upon our Azerbaijani brothers who lost their lives in these attacks, a speedy recovery to the wounded and extend our condolences to the people of Azerbaijan. Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Dışişleri Bakanlığı