Mouradian’s ‘The Resistance Network’ to be Published January 1

Khatchig Mouradian’s book The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918 (Michigan State University Press) will be published January 1, 2021, and is now available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org.

The Resistance Network is the history of an underground network of humanitarians, missionaries and diplomats in Ottoman Syria who helped save the lives of thousands during the Armenian Genocide. Mouradian challenges depictions of Armenians as passive victims of violence and subjects of humanitarianism, demonstrating the key role they played in organizing a humanitarian resistance against the destruction of their people. Piecing together hundreds of accounts, official documents and missionary records, Mouradian presents a social history of genocide and resistance in wartime Aleppo and a network of transit and concentration camps stretching from Bab to Ras ul-Ain and Der Zor. He ultimately argues that, despite the violent and systematic mechanisms of control and destruction in the cities, concentration camps and massacre sites in this region, the genocide of the Armenians did not progress unhindered—unarmed resistance proved an important factor in saving countless lives.

The Resistance Network is the first book in the series Texts and Studies in Armenian History, Society, and Culture (TSAHSC), a project of the Armenian Research Center (ARC) at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. The series was created to expand English-language academic publishing of Armenian Studies. In addition to secondary sources based on original research, the series will also publish anthologies of historical documents pertaining to Armenia and/or the Armenians, annotated memoirs, both original or translated, of personalities influential in Armenian life, translations of medieval Armenian historical and literary texts as well as works of modern Armenian literature, other topical anthologies, bibliographies and college textbooks, all related to Armenian Studies.

Advance praise for The Resistance Network

In this invaluable book, Khatchig Mouradian explores Talaat’s exterminatory universe in Northern Syria during the Armenian genocide. He reveals the victims’ agonizing yet effective resilience and their faith in Armenian futures beyond a regime’s perversion.

—Hans-Lukas Kieser, author of Talaat Pasha: Father of Modern Turkey, Architect of Genocide

Khatchig Mouradian has written a pathbreaking book on the Armenian genocide. Using a wealth of untapped sources in multiple languages, he shows how a humanitarian resistance network emerged in Ottoman Syria that saved the lives of many Armenians. The Resistance Network is essential reading not only for the new insights it offers on the Armenian genocide but also for the compelling analysis of humanitarianism and resistance in times of great atrocities.

—Eric D. Weitz, author of A World Divided: The Global Struggle for Human Rights in the Age of Nation-States

This exciting study of Armenian resistance radiating from an Aleppo “life raft” takes us as close as we are ever likely to get to the Armenian genocide itself—and to those who labored to thwart it. We hear their voices, we see their torments, and we trace their stratagems—such as “human newspapers” written on the backs of children, then covered with dirt, enabling communication between far-flung communities. Deeply researched, elegantly written, The Resistance Network cannot fail to stimulate discussion and is highly recommended for scholars, book clubs, and classrooms alike.

—Margaret Lavinia Anderson, professor of history emerita, University of California Berkeley

Khatchig Mouradian is a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies (MESAAS) at Columbia University. He is the author of The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918. Mouradian has published articles on concentration camps, unarmed resistance, the aftermath of mass violence, midwifery in the Middle East, and approaches to teaching history. He is the co-editor of a forthcoming book on late-Ottoman history, and the editor of the peer-reviewed journal The Armenian Review. Mouradian has taught courses on imperialism, mass violence, urban space and conflict in the Middle East, the aftermaths of war and mass violence, and human rights at Worcester State University, Clark University, Stockton University, Rutgers University, and California State University – Fresno.

