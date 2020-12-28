Four more Armenians return from Azerbaijani captivity

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Four Armenian captives returned to Armenia through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross of the Russian Federation today, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan reports.

“Relatives have already been informed of their return, the captives are now under medical supervision and will receive the necessary medical and moral and psychological support,” Avinyan said in a Facebook post.

The process of exchanging prisoners will continue, he added.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu