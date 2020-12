Bodies of 1,111 Fallen Armenian Soldiers Retrieved So Far: Artsakh Emergency Service

The bodies of 1,111 fallen Armenian servicemen were found between November 13 and December 27. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Monday.

“Currently, three teams are continuing search operations in the Hadrut area [of Artsakh],” Tadevosyan added.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency