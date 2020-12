Primate of Artsakh Diocese celebrates Mass at Dadivank

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan served a Mass for about 100 pilgrims at Dadivank monastery.

He also officiated a wedding ceremony at the legendary Christian monastery.

Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan gave crosses to Russian peacekeepers as a New Year gift and handed letters from children of Artsakh.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu