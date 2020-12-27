Pandemic Rain

Hachik Chilingirian

The rain washed all the colors,

Remained only the grey.

The rain is cold, but hides your tears

In days of fear and pain.

Dreams are elusive horizons

Without the deceit of hope

In a days of doubts and weary faith,

And freedom without choices.

Your thoughts retreat back to embrace

The joyous days left behind,

But withered are the flowers of yesterday,

And the roses are grey today.

You still stand tall in the storm

And reach for the stars beyond the clouds.

You still find little joys

In the shadows of fear and doubts.

This rain will age to its end.

A smile will dry your tears.

In the light of a new day

Rose buds will unfold in red.

Armenian Weekly