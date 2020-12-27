Armenian couple marries at Dadivank Monastery

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Irina Gabrielyan from Martakert and Aram Berdyan from Stepanakert married at Dadivank monastery today, War Gonzo Telegram channel reports.

They thanked the peacekeepers for protecting the monastery and for the fact that they had a chance to get marred in this holy place after everything that happened.

The Russian peacekeepers undertook to protect the monastery, after the Karvachar region, where the church is situated, was handed over to Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement of November 9.

Armenian priests continue their eternal prayer for our homeland and people, Fr. Vahram Melikyan, Director of Information Services of the mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, said late last month.

The latest group of priests left for Dadivank this week.

The Catholicos of All Armenians is in constant contact with our clergy living in the church.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu