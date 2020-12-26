Top Russian, Armenian diplomats discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan also exchanged views on current bilateral, regional and international issues

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan have discussed over the phone the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process and the implementation of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

“The parties continued to exchange views on current bilateral, regional and international issues. Particular attention was paid to the discussion of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue in light of the implementation of the provisions of the statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9,” the ministry said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said that the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held, and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

After the deployment of Russian peacekeepers, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has stabilized. Tens of thousands of Nagorno-Karabakh residents who had left their homes during the hostilities returned with the help of the peacekeeping force.

TASS