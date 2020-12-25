Public figures protest Anna Hakobyan’s initiative in Artsakh

Prime Minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan has initiated a New Year event in Artsakh for children to be held on December 26-27 in Stepanakert. Hakobyan’s initiative has triggered anger among some public figures in Artsakh.

Davit Ghahramanyan, photographer at Artsakh Information Center and actor at Stepanakert State Drama Theatre, has reacted to the initiative of the PM’s wife on Facebook.

“The traitor has no right to step on our wounded Artsakh. We will give a New Year mood to our children without your dirty gifts,” Ghahramanyan wrote, informing he had received a call from Yerevan and asked to take photos during Hakobyan’s event, which he rejected.

