Many just want a hug for Christmas this year, Queen Elizabeth says – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Many just want a hug for Christmas this year, Queen Elizabeth says

Queen Elizabeth has used her Christmas Day message to reassure anyone struggling without friends and family this year that they “are not alone.”

She said what many people want “for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand” – but “even on the darkest nights there is hope in the new dawn.”

The 94-year-old praised acts of kindness, saying the pandemic “brought us closer” despite causing hardship.

The Queen, like so many, is spending the day apart from her family.

“Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer,” the monarch said in the broadcast, adding that the Royal Family has been “inspired” by people volunteering in their communities.

“In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year, and I am so proud and moved by this quiet, indomitable spirit.”

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu