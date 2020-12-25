Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 4 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

As a result of search operations Thursday, three bodies were found in Jabrayil, and one body—in Mataghis. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Friday morning.

“Search operations continue in Fizuli, Zangelan, Mataghis, and Jabrayil [regions] today,” Tadevosyan added.

He noted that, the bodies of 1,073 fallen Armenian servicemen had been retrieved so far.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh.

