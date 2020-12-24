Winter conscription and demobilization to start in Armenia on December 25 – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Winter conscription and demobilization to start in Armenia on December 25

The winter conscription and demobilization will start in Armenia on December 25 and will continue through March 3. The relevant decision was approved at the government sitting today.

Those male citizens who turn 18 until December 31 inclusive, as well as those citizens, whose deferment expires until December 31, will be called up to compulsory or alternative military service.

The servicemen who have completed compulsory military or alternative military service within the period defined by law will be demobilized until February 24.

