Some 490 More Armenian Refugees Return to Karabakh

488 refugees returned to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, December 24, their safety was ensured by Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“488 people were delivered from Yerevan to Stepanakert by buses, which were accompanied by patrol vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the military police,” the statement says.

More than 43,000 refugees have so far returned to their places of permanent residence in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the peacekeepers are conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and the ceasefire from their observation posts across Karabakh.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency