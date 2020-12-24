Levon Aronian to be part of Airthings Masters

Airthings Masters, the second tournament in the Champions Chess Tour, is set to commence on December 26 and run until January 3. As Chess24 reports, world champion Magnus Carlsen will be headlining the tournament along with tour leader Wesley So. Armenia’s Levon Aronian too will be part of the line-up and will face Carlson In Round 1.

The prize fund for the first Major on the Champions Chess Tour is $200,000, double that for Regular events like the Skilling Open, with the top prize rising to $60,000. The winner is guaranteed a place in the Champions Chess Tour Finals next September, while the top 8 players in the overall tour standings after the Airthings Masters will automatically be invited back to the next 16-player Regular event on the tour in February 2021.

