Hye Hopes Virtual Telethon Raises $60,000 for Displaced Students of Artsakh

BURBANK, Calif. — On Friday, December 18, the non-profit organization Hye Hopes hosted a special evening of performances by singers Sebu Simonian of Capital Cities, Onnik and Ara Dinkjian, Greg Hosharian, and Ara Dabandjian along with special performances from Armenia, Boston, San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. The evening raised $60,000.

The virtual telethon was hosted by Greg Krikorian,

BURBANK, Calif. — On Friday, December 18, the non-profit organization Hye Hopes hosted a special evening of performances by singers Sebu Simonian of Capital Cities, Onnik and Ara Dinkjian, Greg Hosharian, and Ara Dabandjian along with special performances from Armenia, Boston, San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. The evening raised $60,000.

The virtual telethon was hosted by Greg Krikorian, Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) Board Member and Dr. Armina Gharpetian, GUSD Board President.

The hosts brought to light the current situation in the Syunik Region and the urgency of raising funds to fulfill the immediate needs of the students of Artsakh.

The evening also included a special appearance by FOX 11’s “Good Day LA” news anchor, Araksya Karapetyan, who described her experience as a child living in Leninakan during the Earthquake of 1988. She urged everyone to support the students who have been displaced by the

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator