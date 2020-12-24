His Holiness Aram I declares 2021 the Year of Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has declared 2021 the Year of Artsakh.

Starting from 2003, His Holiness has dedicated each year to a value, concern or event related to the church, culture, homeland, our past and present.

“In this context, the theme of the year has become a special subject of attention for the children of our people through various events within our dioceses, re-emphasizing the imperative of our spiritual and national belonging,” His Holiness says.

The official proclamation of His Holiness will be read at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

As a first practical step in the call for support to the families in Artsakh, His Holiness has called on Armenians to stay away from the festivities on the occasion of the New Year and allocate the expenses to be made to those in need.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu