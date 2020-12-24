FIFA’s Infantiono offers condolences over the passing of Armenian football legend Arkady Andreasyan – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

FIFA president Gianni Infantiono has sent a letter of condolence to the President of the Football Federation of Armenia President Armen Melikbekyan on the passing of legendary footballer Arkady Andresyan. The message reads:

“I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player and coach, Arkady Andreasyan. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss.

During his career, Arkady earned several caps with the USSR and was notably part of the Soviet National Team that participated in the 1972 Olympic Football Tournament in Munich, winning the bronze medal.

At club level, he will be remembered for his career with FC Ararat Yerevan, where he notably won one Soviet Top League title in 1973, and two Soviet Cups in 1973 and 1975. After his retirement, he started a long successful coaching career, managing various clubs, notably FC Ararat Yerevan in different spells.

Legend of Armenian Football, awarded the Master of Sport of the USSR title in 1971, the Honored Coach of the Armenian SSR title in 1982 and the Order For Merit to the Fatherland of Armenia in 2011, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his leadership, his personality and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.

On behalf of the members of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Football Federation of Armenia, and to Arkady’s family, friends and loved ones.

We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time.”

