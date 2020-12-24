Azerbaijan Threatens Italian Journalist for Criticizing Its Human Rights Policies

Simone Zoppellaro is an Italian independent journalist. He knows the Caucasus very well and specializes on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. His recent criticism of Azerbaijan’s human rights policies and the conflict with Armenia has put him in hot waters. The Azerbaijani government has threatened him with retribution. Mr. Zoppellaro, who now lives in Germany, talks with CivilNet’s Ani Paitjan about the economic relations between Italy, Azerbaijan and Turkey that led Italy to choose profit instead of addressing human rights issues.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/12/24/Azerbaijan-Threatens-Italian-Journalist-for-Criticizing-Its-Human-Rights-Policies/414452