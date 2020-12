Artsakh’s ex-Ombudsman appointed Chief of President’s Staff

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree, appointing Artak Beglaryan as Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Beglaryan earlier announced his resignation from the post of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh.

He said he would take up another position in the government system, and added that the decision connected with “existing challenges and needs.”

