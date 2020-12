Spanish city of Torremolinos recognizes the Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Spanish city of Torremolinos (Andalusia) has recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain informs.

Members of Spain’s ruling Socialist Party (PSOE) also voted in favor of the motion submitted by City Council member Nicolas de Miguel.

