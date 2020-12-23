Parliament of Wallonia condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Parliament of Wallonia has strongly and unanimously condemned the Azerbaijani military aggression backed by Turkey against the Armenians of Artsakh, reports the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD).

In particular, the Parliament asks the Walloon government to speak up with the federal government in order to:

– to condemn the military attack on the Republic of Artsakh and any aggression and violation of international humanitarian law and to call on all parties to respect the strictest international humanitarian law in view of foreign interference inciting the parties to armed confrontation, coming from in particular of the Republic of Turkey;

– ensure that no military offensive takes place and that substantive negotiations take place under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group and note that the task of this group is to decide on the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh;

– to encourage the parties to enter into discussions without delay and without any preconditions under the auspices of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group with the participation of representatives of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, the main population affected by this conflict.

The Parliament also strongly condemns the execution of Prisoners of War and calls on the Belgian government to ensure that such crimes are prosecuted and punished.

It requires Turkey not to promote in any way the potential transfer and settling of Syrian mercenaries to Nagorno-Karabakh and to play an active role in ensuring the return of at least 2,500 Syrian mercenaries who moved to the region during the hostilities to their country of origin.

Finally, it calls on the federal government to support UNESCO so that it intervenes with the authorities of the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh in order to guarantee the safeguarding and conservation of the exceptional heritage.

