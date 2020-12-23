Occitanie region calls on French government to recognize Artsakh – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Regional Council of Occitanie, France, has adopted a resolution in support of Artsakh.

The resolution notes that despite his best efforts, the French diplomacy’s strategy of neutrality has failed miserably.

“The bombing of civilians, the apparent desire to eliminate the population from this area, the attack on Armenia beyond the borders of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), the military influence of neighboring Turkey, the risks of escalating conflict in this volatile region contradict the path to a peaceful settlement adopted by the Minsk Group co-chaired by the UN,” the council says.

According to the resolution, the contradiction was reflected in the statement stated on November 9, under which most of the territory of Nagorno Karabakh was ceded and annexation to Azerbaijan.

“This leads to the expulsion of Armenians from an area where they have always lived. Instead of preventing it, neutrality even led to unacceptable violence and suffering,” the Regional Council notes.

Noting that the people of Occitanie region are well aware of the suffering of forced expulsion due to armed forces, fighting, violence, the Council calls on the Government of France to lift the ban on cooperation between local self-government bodies with Artsakh and to take steps to recognize Artsakh.

The Occitanie Regional Council expresses its friendship and support to the Armenians of Artsakh, calls on the French Government to make diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, requests the French Government to recognize the Artsakh Republic.

