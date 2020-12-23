New group of Armenian priests leaves for Dadivank – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A new group of Armenian clergymen has left for Dadivank Monastery, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin informs.

“Another group of clergymen left for Dadivank with the blessing of the Patriarch of All Armenians,” the Mother See said.

The Russian peacekeepers undertook to protect the monastery, after the Karvachar region, where the church is situated, was handed over to Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement of November 9.

Armenian priests continue their eternal prayer for our homeland and people, Fr. Vahram Melikyan, Director of Information Services of the mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, said late last month.

The Catholicos of All Armenians is in constant contact with our clergy living in the church.

