Legendary Armenian footballer Arkady Andreasyan dies aged 73

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Legendary Armenian footballer Arkady Andreasyan passed away on December 22 aged 73, Ararat Football Club informs.

Born on 11 August 1947, Arkady Andriasyan played as midfielder for Ararat Yerevan in most of his club career and for the Soviet Union national football team.

He was part of the legendary Ararat Yerevan team that won the Soviet Top League in 1973 and the Soviet Cup in 1973 and 1975.

He won the bronze at the 1972 Summer Olympics with the Soviet Olympic football team. Andreasyan was awarded the Master of Sport of the USSR title in 1971, the Honored Coach of the Armenian SSR title in 1982 and the Order For Merit to the Fatherland of Armenia in 2011.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu