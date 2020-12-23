Hayastan All Armenian Fund provides temporary housing to more than 100 people displaced from Hadrut

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will cover the short-term housing and food needs of more than 100 people displaced from Hadrut currently living in different hotels.

Many people from Artsakh were left without shelter as a result of the war, and displaced families from Artsakh continue to stay in Armenia accommodating in different temporary shelters, guest houses and hotels.

Last week the deputy director of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund Ararat Khlghatyan visited Artsakh to meet with State Minister Grigory Martirosyan and Minister of Urban Development Aram Sargsyan. The current status of the Fund’s projects implemented in Artsakh was monitored and the details of new projects were discussed.

“The Himnadram will try to fund the renovation of war-damaged apartments and houses in Artsakh by investing about 2 million USD.” said Haykak Arshamyan, Executive Director of the Fund.

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund continues to stay true to its mission by contributing to the proportional development of Armenia and Artsakh.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu