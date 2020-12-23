Armenian, Russian FMs discuss settlement of humanitarian issues in Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia Ara Aivazian and Sergey Lavrov have discussed issues related to the implementation of the provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement on the establishment of a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers, including the speedy settlement of humanitarian issues.

In this context, the Armenian Foreign Minister emphasized the settlement of humanitarian issues, in particular, the creation of appropriate conditions for the repatriation of the displaced Artsakh Armenians, the restoration and protection of their rights, the release of hostages, the repatriation of civilians.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia also touched upon a number of issues on the bilateral and international agenda.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu