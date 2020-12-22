The End of the Berdzor Tekeyan School

Aram Arkun

BERDZOR, Artsakh – The Tekeyan School of Berdzor now lies in ruins. It lies in the narrow corridor in Kashatagh or Lachin province that is not under Azerbaijani control. During the war it was used as a barracks for Armenian soldiers. At the end of the war, the Armenian population was evacuated and Russian peacekeeping forces control this area, except for around 100 or so remaining Armenians. These are permitted to stay in order to serve the Russian troops in various capacities, such as running shops or doing other supportive work.

The principal and teachers of the school are now either in Yerevan or various villages with relatives. The Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada is attempting to assist them and help them find them new teaching jobs in Armenia’s provinces through the Ministry of Education

