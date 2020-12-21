To Our Readers

We have reached the end of a year, which, by all accounts, was tragic to say the least.

In addition to the economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, the events of 2020 also mandated that we band together as a nation and ensure that our brothers and sisters—be they in Lebanon or on the frontlines of Armenia and Artsakh—received the immediate assistance they required after experiencing unfathomable tragedies and loss.

Despite the myriad challenges this year, Asbarez was on the frontlines of covering the important news that impacted the Armenian community and Armenians around the world. In fact, those challenges propelled us to work even harder to provide critical public health information about the coronavirus emergency, the horrific explosion in Lebanon, the hate crimes gripping our community, and, of course, up-to-the-minute coverage of the Artsakh War, the outcome of which has impacted all of us as a nation.

Our National priorities always take precedence and require that we unite and collectively address the needs of our Nation. Our homeland is on the road to a tenuous recovery and we are certain that each and every one of you will rise to that challenge.

For 112 years Asbarez has counted on the generosity and support of our community organizations and institutions, our advertisers and you, our readers. In return, our dedicated staff has worked tirelessly to make the news accessible to you. In January 2021, we look forward to unveiling our new website and introducing our mobile applications to make it easier for you to stay informed and become engaged. These additions will complement and enhance our already-existing print publication, our electronic newsletters and our presence on social media platforms.

As the year comes to a close and we look toward new horizons, we would like to ask that you extend your generosity to Asbarez and ensure that not only we can continue our work on a daily—in not hourly—basis but also are able to advance our capabilities to fulfill our mission.

In lieu of our annual Year-End Issue, Asbarez will publish a special edition on January 6 that will focus exclusively on Artsakh, and give impetus to our collective efforts to advance our national aspirations. Your generous contributions will be published in a list in that edition, cementing your dedication to advancing our publication—Asbarez.

Thank you and please donate.

Asbarez