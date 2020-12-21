Modular camp for 250 Russian peacekeepers built in Stepanakert

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A construction of a modular camp to accommodate the military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Stepanakert has been completed. It will accommodate 250 people.

According to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the block-camp includes residential modules, a gym, an officer’s house, a bathhouse, a first-aid post, a dryer, a uniform cleaning room, a leisure room, headquarters and an office, a storage room, a canteen, a kitchen, a grocery warehouse, sanitary modules, a room for storing weapons, engineering equipment.

The modular camp will create comfortable living conditions for the personnel.

BMG are full-fledged facilities that are equipped with all the necessary components of life support systems (electricity, autonomous heating, bathroom, water supply, drainage), equipped with furniture (bed, wardrobe, kitchen set, tables, chairs, shower) and household appliances (electric stove, refrigerator , washing machine, microwave oven, TV, air conditioner, boiler).

