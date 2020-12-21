Iran’s capabilities to help reconstruction in Karabakh is immense

Tehran, Dec 21, IRNA – A member of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture wrote a note on Iran newspaper on Monday where he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys the capabilities to take part in the reconstruction process of Nagorno-Karabakh region in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Yahya Al-e Ishaq pointed to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s call on friendly states to participate in the reconstruction of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, arguing that Iran has the most capabilities to be part of the project.

Iranian firms and contractors have gained proper experiences in the fields of reconstruction and modernization after the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988), Al Ishaq wrote.

According to the official, Iranian companies have carried out important projects in other countries including Iraq, Pakistan, Venezuela, Sri Lanka and Syria.

Iran possesses skilled manpower and high technology as well as hardware facilities to implement various projects in developing roads, railways, ports, and buildings, he noted.

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoy amicable ties, which could pave the way for further cooperation especially in terms of carrying out reconstruction projects in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, he added.

In September 2020, Azerbaijan and Armenia started a six-week war over their long-term dispute on the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was annexed to Armenia after the 1994 conflict; however, Yerevan signed a Russia-brokered deal to end its conflict with Baku over the region, committing itself to the withdrawal of all its forces from the territories.

Al Ishaq went on to say that Iran also enjoys an important opportunity, which is its proximity to Azerbaijan and that justifies its strong presence in the reconstruction process of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Economically, it is in Azerbaijan’s interest to make use of Iran’s capabilities in the reconstruction project, he said, adding that Iran will also benefit because such opportunities will provide the Iranians to utilize their capacities.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish

IRNA