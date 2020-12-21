Aurora doubles Artsakh aid program

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative doubled its humanitarian aid program for Artsakh, adding numerous local and international projects to the list in phase two. After the war, the people of Artsakh faced a grave humanitarian crisis that continues to unfold amidst a global pandemic, and Aurora stepped up to bring them immediate relief. Aurora’s humanitarian aid program for Artsakh has since doubled, with a total budget of $400,000 (over 208,000.000֏) allocated to support 46 projects listed below. Among them are the initiatives run by the HALO Trust and the Near East Foundation (NEF) – with contributions to both matched – reflecting further development of Aurora’s global cooperation with international partner organizations possessing relevant expertise.

In addition, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative also continues to run the global #AraratChallenge4Artsakh crowdfunding campaign, which encourages people worldwide to express their Gratitude in Action by offering a second chance to people in need, and invites world humanitarian leaders to Artsakh where their expertise helps maximize the impact of the Initiative’s aid program in the region.

Urgent Humanitarian Aid to Families and Children

Assisting in resettlement of displaced persons from Shushi in Stepanakert and other Artsakh localities (in cooperation with the Shushi “Narekatsi” Art Union and the “Hrant Matevosyan” Foundation) – $12,500 (6,400,000֏) Providing urgent humanitarian assistance to the population of 7 villages in Martakert Province (Nor Maraga, Nor Aygestan, Nor Seysulan, Nor Karmravan, Nor Haykajur, Nor Jraberd, Hovtashen) – $10,000 (5,100,000֏) Providing 1,000 bedding sets to the temporarily displaced people from Artsakh relocated to Armenia – $12,700 (6,500,000֏) Making 450 warm jackets for the people of Artsakh at the Stepanakert Clothing Factory – $12,000 (6,100,000֏) Humanitarian aid program assistance for 600 Artsakh residents affected by the war (in cooperation with the Bari Mama Foundation) – $10,000 (5,100,000֏) Providing 210 heaters to the temporarily displaced Artsakh families – $2,500 (1,300,000֏) Supporting the development of an online platform that engages Diaspora’s resources to mitigate the humanitarian crisis and boost local economy (in cooperation with AMIA) – $5,000 (2,600,000֏) Assisting in the creation of job opportunities for war widows in textile industry (in cooperation with Bari Mama) – $7,000 (3,640,000֏) Assisting in providing urgent humanitarian support to displaced people in Artsakh (in cooperation with Street Workout Armenia) – $10,000 (5,200,000֏) Educational and psychological support program for the displaced people from Artsakh in Vayots Dzor (in cooperation with the Vayots Dzor Regional Youth Center) – $2,800 (1,456,000֏) Supporting professional trainings and job opportunities creation for displaced women from Artsakh (in cooperation with Hay Mayrer Charity Organization) – $2,885 (1,500,000֏) Creating safe spaces for young women and children to participate in sport and educational programs in Artsakh (in cooperation with GOALS Armenia) – $4,800 (2,505,705֏) Supporting emergency cluster munitions and other explosives clearance operations in civilian areas to allow the safe return of displaced people to Artsakh (in cooperation with HALO Trust; the organization will also match Aurora’s funding) – $25,000 (13,000,000֏) Supporting the Made in Artsakh program to create job opportunities in Artsakh (in cooperation with Support Market) – $5,000 (2,600,000֏) Supporting the underprivileged people affected by war via a grant to the Artsakh Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Housing – $10,000 (5,200,000֏) Providing 425 bedding sets to the temporarily displaced people from Artsakh relocated to Armenia – $5,500 (2,860,000֏) Supporting providing shelter and food to 83 Artsakh families affected by the war (in cooperation with Mission Armenia Charitable Foundation) – $4,700 (2,444,000֏) Creating new job opportunities for the displaced people from Artsakh relocated to the Syunik Region of Armenia (in cooperation with NEF; the foundation will also match Aurora’s funding) – $15,000 (7,800,000֏)

Healthcare Services

Assisting in the repairs of X-ray equipment of the Republican Hospital of Stepanakert – $10,500 (5,400,000֏) Assisting the Traveling Doctors of Armenia Foundation in organizing at-home medical services for the wounded (with limited mobility) in the hard-to-reach regions of Artsakh and Armenia – $10,000 (5,100,000֏) Contributing to the acquisition of ambulances for Artsakh (in cooperation with Support Our Heroes Foundation) – $20,000 (10,200,000֏)

Purchasing vital medication for senior citizens residing in Artsakh (in cooperation with Miasin Foundation) – $2,000 (1,000,000֏) Purchasing 55 folding beds for the forcibly displaced people from Artsakh (in cooperation with the VIVA Foundation) – $3,000 (1,500,000֏) Supporting the production of post-coma recovery equipment, designed and manufactured in Armenia during the war (in cooperation with QaylTech) – $7,000 (3,640,000֏) Providing orthopedical items to injured soldiers (in cooperation with VIVA Foundation) – $7,000 (3,640,000֏) Providing support to wounded soldiers with mobility issues from Artsakh and Armenia (in cooperation with Arites Tour Тeam) – $2,000 (1,040,000֏) Supporting a training program for locals in Artsakh dedicated to using acupuncture for pain relief and mental health care in war and post-war context (in cooperation with EliseCare NGO) – $5,000 (2,600,000֏) Supporting building a mobile clinic to provide the health care services necessary for the rehabilitation of the wounded soldiers and civilians in Artsakh (in cooperation with EliseCare NGO) – $5,000 (2,600,000֏) Supporting the rehabilitation of the children and adults affected by the war via a grant to the Rehabilitation Center named after Caroline Cox in Stepanakert – $10,000 (5,200,000֏) Providing 500 heaters for temporarily displaced Artsakh families – $5,300 (2,756,000֏)

Restoration / Equipment

Assisting in restoring secondary school №1 in Martakert (in cooperation with Ministry of Education, Science and Culture, Artsakh) – $20,000 (10,200,000֏)

Assisting the Martuni City Administration in restoring school №2 named after Mesrop Mashtots hit by aerial bombardment – $20,000 (10,200,000֏)

Assistance in founding a bakery in Stepanakert for the purpose of free distribution of bread for 6 months and for providing new jobs (in cooperation with Tikoonq Initiative Group) – $10,000 (5,100,000֏)

Contributing to the fitting out of temporary shelters in Stepanakert for the displaced people from Artsakh – $10,000 (5,100,000֏)

Assisting the Stepanakert City Administration in restoring local civil infrastructure – $10,000 (5,100,000֏) Supporting housing and renovation in Artsakh for the people affected by the war (in cooperation with We Are Armenians Charity Foundation) – $5,000 (2,600,000֏) Assisting in the restoration of a hospital in Martakert (in cooperation with the Support Our Heroes Foundation) – $15,000 (7,800,000֏) Providing an electric generator(120kw) to Martuni City Administration to secure drinking water delivery – $20,000 (10,400,000֏) Providing 2 electric generators to a school and a kindergarten in Askeran and 4 more units to Martuni villages (in cooperation with the Artsakh Ministry of Education, Science and Culture) – $5,200 (2,700,000֏)

Food

Contributing to providing meals for 166 people currently housed in Sevan, Dilijan, Yerevan for 15 days (in cooperation with Victory-2020 Foundation) – $10,000 (5,100,000֏) Contributing to providing meals for 65 children and adults from Artsakh currently housed in Holy Mother of Armenia Catholic Center (Gyumri) for 30 days – $9,750 (5,000,000֏) Supporting food delivery to 300 people in the border village of Nor Shin (in cooperation with Dilijan Nor Shin Initiative Group) – $5,000 (2,600,000֏)

Essentials

Purchasing essentials for 200 Artsakh families temporarily relocated to Armenia (in cooperation with House of Hope Foundation) – $3,000 (1,500,000֏) Providing 50 kits with essentials to the children forced to relocate from Artsakh to Armenia (in cooperation with Global Shapers) – $2,050 (1,500,000֏) Providing 20 tires for Artsakh ambulance cars – $1,631 (830.000֏). Supporting providing essentials’ kits to 85 newborn children from Artsakh (in cooperation with Prolife) – $10,000 (5,200,000֏)

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, is transforming this experience into a global movement based on the universal concept of Gratitude in Action. By addressing real, on-the-ground challenges, the Initiative provides a second chance to those who need it the most. We believe that even in the darkest times, a brighter future is in the hands of those who are committed to giving others help and hope, and Aurora welcomes all who embrace this philosophy.

This eight-year commitment (2015 to 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide 1915-1923) aims to promote global projects and support people who tackle the needs of the most helpless and destitute and do so at great risk. This is achieved through the Initiative’s various programs: Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, Aurora Dialogues, Aurora Grants, Aurora Community, Aurora Index, 100 LIVES Initiative and #AraratChallenge.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is the vision of philanthropists Vartan Gregorian, Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan who have been joined by thousands of supporters and partners. Our Chair, Dr. Tom Catena, draws on his experience is a surgeon, veteran, humanitarian and the 2017 Aurora Prize laureate to spread the message of Gratitude in Action to a global audience.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is represented by three organizations – the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Foundation, Inc. (New York, USA), the 100 Lives Foundation (Geneva, Switzerland) and the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Charitable Foundation (Yerevan, Armenia).

