Armenia: Goris Mayor Arushanyan detained

Police have detained the Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan as part of a criminal probe, Report informs with reference to a Facebook post of the leader of the Veto socio-political movement Narek Malyan.

Police refused to comment, noting that the case had been forwarded to the Committee of Investigations.

Notably, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is to visit the Syunik region today. Arushanyan called on the residents to prevent the prime minister from entering the area.

