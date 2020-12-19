Jeyhun Bayramov informs EU representatives about Armenian crimes

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

The 17th Cooperation Council meeting between Azerbaijan and the European Union was held in Brussels on December 18, 2020. Azerbaijan was represented at the conference by a mission led by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and the European Union was led by a delegation of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borel. EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, also attended the meeting. MFA told Report that at the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan since the Cooperation Council’s last session and took stock of significant achievements in this regard. Despite the pandemic this year, trade relations were developing, and the EU remained Azerbaijan’s leading trading partner. The sides discussed the strategic partnership in the field of energy, the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor, transport and connectivity projects, and Azerbaijan’s great potential in this area, investment, and other topics. The sides noted the importance of concluding a new comprehensive agreement, which will form the legal basis of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, based on mutual respect and equal partnership. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side about the latest situation in the region. Another provocation by Armenia on September 27 this year, Azerbaijan’s counter-offensive operations, the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as war crimes committed by Armenia during this period, purposeful targeting the Azerbaijani civilian population, the numerous facts that Azerbaijan possesses on the transfer of foreign mercenaries by Armenia to the region and other things were brought to the attention of the other side. The EU delegation was briefed on the trilateral statement signed on November 10 and its implementation, the new framework for security and cooperation in the region created by the agreement. High Representative Joseph Borrell stressed the importance of providing humanitarian aid to people in need in the region and the EU’s readiness to assist in this regard. The possibility of the EU’s role in the post-conflict recovery and reconciliation phase was stressed. During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. https://report.az/en/foreign-politics/jeyhun-bayramov-informs-eu-representatives-about-armenian-crimes/