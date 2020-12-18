Russian officer dies in Karabakh landmine explosion

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A Russian officer died while clearing landmines in the Shushi region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“On December 17, an explosive device was detonated during the demining of a section of the road in the area of the settlement of Shushi,” the Ministry said.

A demining officer at the International Mine Action Center was seriously injured in the explosion, it stated.

The serviceman succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

The Ministry of Defense said it will provide all possible and necessary assistance and support to the family of the serviceman.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu