QA-122, 18 December 2020, Statement of the Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hami Aksoy in Response to a Question Regarding Resolutions 1597 and 923 Adopted By the House of Representati

The resolution 1597 adopted by the House of Representatives of Belgium on Nagorno-Karabakh on 18 December neither complies with the historical and legal realities nor with the facts on the ground. We reject this resolution that contains baseless allegations and accusations against Turkey. Like in the case of some other parliaments, this resolution is a clear example of how the House of Representatives of Belgium has become an instrument to one-sided Armenian narrative, how it acts on prejudices and how it is taken hostage by narrow interests catering to domestic politics. The said decision, will neither contribute to Turkey-Belgium relations, nor will it serve the efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region. Such decisions also delay Armenia’s process of accepting reality and encourage it to refrain from undertaking its responsibilities. Furthermore, the reference to the events of 1915 in the decision of the House of Representatives of Belgium adopted on the same day regarding the declaration of 9 December as the day of commemoration of the victims of the genocides, is also contrary to the basic principles of law, first and foremost to the judgments of the ECtHR. We expect Belgium to act with reason and refrain from taking steps that would overshadow our bilateral relations. Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Dışişleri Bakanlığı