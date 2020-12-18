 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Moment Azerbaijani military’s TikTok video is disrupted by Armenian artillery

2020-12-18

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – A new video shared this week showed the moment a TikTok clip for the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was disrupted by artillery fired by the Armenian troops nearby.

In the video, the Azerbaijani troops can be seen posing with their assault rifles before Armenian artillery shells fall nearby, causing the soldiers to halt the filming.

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/moment-azerbaijani-militarys-tiktok-video-is-disrupted-by-armenian-artillery/

Yorumlar kapatıldı.