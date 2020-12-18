Mkhitaryan scores as Roma beat Torino 3-1 – Public Radio of Armenia

Roma eased into the top four in the fledgling Serie A standings with a comfortable 3-1 win over Torino on Thursday evening.

Aided by the early dismissal of Wilfried Singo, the Giallorossi took control of the game thanks to first-half goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan (a pinpoint half-volley) and Jordan Veretout (nerveless from the penalty spot).

Lorenzo Pellegrini then grabbed his second goal in as many games midway through the second half to effectively wrap up the points, rendering Andrea Belotti’s subsequent finish little more than a finish.

The visitors did make a fist of it in the closing stages as they searched for a way back into the match, although a second goal that could have made things interesting proved beyond then – even if Simone Edera and Federico Bonazzoli both went close.

The Giallorossi have two more games before the winter break – they travel to face Atalanta on Sunday, before hosting Cagliari at the Olimpico next Wednesday.

